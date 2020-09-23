ATENCION
Noticias de la Ciudad de Mar del Plata
Atención

Tigre sumó su primer punto en la Copa

Redacción Marpla NoticiasBy Sep 23, 2020, 09:31 am

CONMEBOL – Copa Libertadores – Grupo B – Fecha 4 – Buenos Aires

Tigre consiguió sumar su primer punto en 4 partidos al empatar este martes por la noche en su estadio 1 a 1 ante el Bolivar de Bolivia por la cuarta fecha del grupo B de la Copa Libertadores de Fútbol.

GRUPO B

#EquipoPtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF
1Palmeiras9330072+5
2Guarani (P)6320174+3
3Bolivar4411245-1
4Tigre1401329-7

Fecha 5

Miércoles 30/9, 19:15hs PALMEIRAS – BOLIVAR

Jueves 1/10, 21:00hs TIGRE – GUARANI

