Tigre sumó su primer punto en la Copa

CONMEBOL – Copa Libertadores – Grupo B – Fecha 4 – Buenos Aires
Tigre consiguió sumar su primer punto en 4 partidos al empatar este martes por la noche en su estadio 1 a 1 ante el Bolivar de Bolivia por la cuarta fecha del grupo B de la Copa Libertadores de Fútbol.
GRUPO B
|#
|Equipo
|Pts
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|Palmeiras
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|2
|Guarani (P)
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|Bolivar
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|Tigre
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|9
|-7
Fecha 5
Miércoles 30/9, 19:15hs PALMEIRAS – BOLIVAR
Jueves 1/10, 21:00hs TIGRE – GUARANI